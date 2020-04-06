  1. Home
  2. News
  3. B-Town objects to bursting of crackers during #9pm9minute

B-Town objects to bursting of crackers during #9pm9minute

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 15:41:04 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to condemn the bursting of crackers by many citizens on Sunday evening. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to switch off lights and light up torches, candles, lamps and cellphone torches as a mark of solidarity to the nation's COVID-19 warriors, many people got into Diwali mood and burst cracker, too.

"People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it's Diwali? I'm so confused," Sonam Kapoor tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the actress expressed concern for the wildlife and shared: "There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight."

Richa Chadha also seemed irritated in her tweet: "Why crackers ? Why?"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed: "My neighbours lit diyas, candles and then chanted Go Corona Go, idhar se nikal aur kabhi waapas mat aana. Then they kicked a pot which cracked. Then they clapped in unison. Then crackers were burst elsewhere. I was writing."

Actor Adil Hussain shared: "We are with Dia! Some people are bursting crackers in South Delhi!"

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

NewsB'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

B'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

NewsVideo: Salman Khan says 'Jo Darr Gaya Samjo Bach Gaya”amid COVID-19

Video: Salman Khan says 'Jo Darr Gaya Samjo Bach Gaya”amid COVID-19

Song LyricsSong lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

Song lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

FeatureSharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Sharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Shaktimaan

Song lyrics of Shaktimaan