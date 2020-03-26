B'wood celebs support initiative to help daily wage workers during lockdown

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 17:35:51 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani are among Bollywood celebrities to lend their support to #iStandWithHumanity, an initiative aimed at helping the industry's daily wage workers during the 21-day lockdown that was recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"Let's take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative. Request you all to support the daily wage earners," tweeted Hirani.

Several members of the film fraternity came out in support after the effort was launched on Wednesday.

Rakulpreet Singh, Varun Sharma, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, Aanand L. Rai, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shashank Khaitan, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Gurmeet Choudhary, Ayesha Shroff and businessman Motilal Oswal have also extended solidarity.

IAHV, The Art of Living foundation and the film and television fraternity have come together to launch the campaign.

The initiative by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar aims to support a family with 10 days of essential food supplies. The initiative requires an individual to sponsor a bag of ration valed at Rs 1000. This could be donated online.

