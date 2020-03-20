B'wood singer tests positive for corona in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 20 (IANS) A well-known Bollywood singer who had come to Lucknow on a family visit, is among those who have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had thrown a lavish party for her friends and family.

A large number of bureaucrats, politicians and socialites had attended the party.

The singer was staying in a posh apartment.

Medical officials are now unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests.

"Some people have started approaching us for tests but we still do not know how to make the VIPs undergo tests," said a doctor at the KGMU.

--IANS

amita/in