  1. Home
  2. News
  3. B'wood singer tests positive for corona in Lucknow

B'wood singer tests positive for corona in Lucknow

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 12:40:57 IST

Lucknow, March 20 (IANS) A well-known Bollywood singer who had come to Lucknow on a family visit, is among those who have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had thrown a lavish party for her friends and family.

A large number of bureaucrats, politicians and socialites had attended the party.

The singer was staying in a posh apartment.

Medical officials are now unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests.

"Some people have started approaching us for tests but we still do not know how to make the VIPs undergo tests," said a doctor at the KGMU.

--IANS

amita/in

NewsHere's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

NewsVideo: Jennifer Lopez's son turns a waiter

Video: Jennifer Lopez's son turns a waiter

NewsCoronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh starrer '83' gets postponed

Coronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh starrer '83' gets postponed

NewsVideo: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a message amid COVID-19

Video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a message amid COVID-19

NewsCOVID 19-effect: Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja get self-quarantined

COVID 19-effect: Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja get self-quarantined

NewsNushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao to share screen space again

Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao to share screen space again

NewsHere's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Fashion & LifestyleBigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine