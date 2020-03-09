  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Baaghi 3' crosses Rs 53.83 crore in first weekend

'Baaghi 3' crosses Rs 53.83 crore in first weekend

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Mar 2020 14:50:29 IST

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 3" has collected Rs 53.83 crore as domestic net earning over its first weekend.

Earlier, the film recorded the biggest opening of 2020 so far, raking in Rs 17.50 crore on day one.

"Baaghi 3" released in India on March 6, sees Tiger returning as Ronnie to the "Baaghi" franchise. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on ISIS to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger, along with sister Krishna Shroff, recently visited a theatre in Mumbai where he watched the film with fans.

"Baaghi 3", directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also has Shraddha Kapoor in the cast.

Bollywood's only hit this year so far is Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior", which has collected Rs 279.5 crore at the domestic box office till date, according to the trade website koimoi.com. However "Tanhaji", faced with opening weekend competition from Deepika Padukone's much-hyped "Chhapaak", had managed only Rs 15.10 crore on its first day of release.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsYou can run, but cannot hide: this Holi Girliyapa releases its latest sketch 'Holi Wars'

You can run, but cannot hide: this Holi Girliyapa releases its latest sketch 'Holi Wars'

NewsBhumi Pednekar gets candid on roles she played

Bhumi Pednekar gets candid on roles she played

NewsKaty Perry wishes to have a baby girl

Katy Perry wishes to have a baby girl

NewsKylie Jenner, Travis Scott together again?

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott together again?

NewsTanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

Tanishaa Mukerji, empowers women's day with 'I hate tears'

NewsSelena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

Selena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

Fashion & LifestyleRadhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

Radhika Apte looks flawless as ever on the cover of a leading magazine

NewsPuja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Puja Banerjee to tie the knot with Kunal Verma

Fashion & LifestyleTu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind

Tu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind