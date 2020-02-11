The look of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starring glamorous track from Baaghi 3, ‘Dus Bahane’ 2.0 was released by the makers today and we are already excited after the trailer that got us all pumped.

The reloaded version of the classic Dus Bahane will come out soon, as announced today. Laden with action, the trailer has been appreciated all across for its action sequences and Tiger Shroff’s character that creates a storm and how!



The ‘Ronnie’ of Baaghi franchise took to his social media and posted, “These baaghis are badass and so is their party jam. #DusBahane 2.0 coming soon #Baaghi3. #SajidNadiadwala @shraddhakapoor @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @tseries.official @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani @i_am_princegupta @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson”

The song, Dus Bahane which is a glamorous dance number was originally composed by musicians-composers Vishal and Shekhar. Even for Baaghi 3, the duo will be recreating the classic song, which continues to rule our playlists. The recreated version of the song will also be a visual delight, since it has been shot in the beautiful locations of Mumbai, Rajasthan and Serbia.



The trailer of Baaghi 3 has crossed 100 million-plus views in a span of just 72 hours after its release and continues to grow in numbers garnering all the love from the audience. The third installment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi franchise promises bigger action and the greatest battle.



Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. Interestingly, the movie will mark Shraddha’s second collaboration with Tiger after their 2016 release Baaghi which was a hit at the box office. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6 this year.