  1. Home
  2. Dialogues
  3. 'Baaghi 3' Dialogues: Tiger Shroff's powerpacked Dialogues as a Rebel

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 06 Feb 2020 13:01:59 IST

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is one of the most awaited films of this year. After releasing the first looks and posters, the makers today have released the trailer of the film and it is bigger and Deadlier, And Massive Sequel

The trailer begins with a blast in the first scene. Tiger seems happy with his friends and family but his happiness doesnt last. An incident leads to him getting separated from his brother and he sets out on a search for him.

Also Read: 'Baaghi 3' trailer: Rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with Jaw dropping action thriller

We have powerpacked dialogues from the trailer and on of them is dhamki wala dialogue "Mujpe aati toh main chod deta hoon mere bhai pe aati toh main fod deta hoon". Check out the dilaogues of 'Baaghi 3' below:

"Log rishton mein hadde paar kar dete hai …. Mera ek aisa rishta tha jiske liye maine sarhade paar kar di"

"Mujhpe aati toh main chhod deta hoon mere bhai pe aati toh main fod deta hoon"

"Jab bhi hum mushkil mein hote the hum chillaake use bulate the....Ronnie"

"Agar mere bhai ko kuch hua naa.. toh kasam hamaare baap ki tumhare desh ko iss duniya ke nakshe se mita dunga"

