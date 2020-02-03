Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next release which is Baaghi 3. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the theatres on the 6th of March 2020.

The actor is the Youngest Action Star and never fails to awe his fans be it his stunts or his skills as an actor.

After the massive success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is all set to bring triple the action to fans with Baaghi 3. The makers of the movie have released the first poster of the movie and it is as enticing as ever!

Today Tiger Shroff shared a Baaghi 3 poster on his Instagram. And wrote, 'Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back! 💪🏻. The poster has Tiger Shroff facing an army tank with his back towards the viewers and a rifle in his hand.'

The poster has created immense buzz already and fans can’t wait to see the trailer which is all set to release on 6th February 2020.

Tiger’s Baaghi 3 will see him perform never before seen stunts on the silver screen. The actor was shooting in the rough terrains of Serbia in extreme conditions for the movie and will reunite with his Baaghi costar Shraddha Kapoor in the upcoming movie.

Check out the 'Baaghi 3' poster below: