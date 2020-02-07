  1. Home
'Baahubali' voice artiste lends voice in 'Baalveer Returns'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 18:43:06 IST

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Samay Thakkar, who is known as the voice of Katappa in the Hindi version of the "Baahubali" films, has recently lent his voice to the character of Sarvakaal in the ongoing TV show, "Baalveer Returns".

"I was initially given the script for Sarvakaal's character to share my voice sample. On reading the script, I instantly had an idea of what the character demands. As a process, whenever I have to dub for a character, I imagine as if I am acting in front of the camera and perform accordingly.

"This character of Sarvakaal was really appealing for me as it is a different experience since Sarvakaal is just going to be a voice in the show, without any human face. I am really enjoying doing this character and it's a great experience," Samay said.

Samay has also given voices for many Hollywood characters, including Hulk and Batman, in Hindi.

"Baalveer Returns" airs on Sony SAB.

--IANS

sim/vnc

