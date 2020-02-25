'Baalveer Returns' stars simply savour Delhi food

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 20:15:57 IST

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) It seems actors Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani, who play the lead roles in the ongoing TV show "Baalveer Returns, love Delhi food. The two recently visited the Capital to promote their show and took time out to savour some 'dilli ka khana'.

"I'm so glad to have visited Delhi and meet the amazing people here. We have a huge fan base here and I am in total awe of the vibe of the city. I was specially looking forward to try the mouth-watering chaat and the famous chhole bhature in Delhi," Dev said.

Vansh, too, spoke of his love for Delhi food.

"It feels great to be a part of a fantasy show. Receiving so much love from the viewers in Delhi was overwhelming and I had a lovely time with everyone here. I really loved the delicious food in Delhi and I am looking forward to come back to this beautiful city to meet my fans and taste some wonderful delicacies," Vansh added.

"Baalveer Returns", which also features Pavitra Punia, airs on Sony SAB.

--IANS

sim/vnc

