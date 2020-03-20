  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Baby Doll Sunny Leone's Knotty Affair will blow your mind

Baby Doll Sunny Leone's Knotty Affair will blow your mind

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 15:30:34 IST

Baby Doll Sunny Leone never fails to ­­impress us with her sartorial picks. Sunny is known for her stylish avatars but this one will certainly leave you flattered. Today we have brought a different pictures of Sunny Leone in which she is seen wearing knot tops and looking absolutely stunning in these pictures.

Also read: Tu Bemisaal Hai Teri Kya Misaal Dun: Sunny Leone's ethnic outfits will blow your mind

Check out the Sunny Leone's Knotty Affair below:

Sunny picked a red outfit which comprises a crop top with a plunging neckline as she tied the ends of it casually around her waist. She paired the top with a midi-skirt in the same shade. With white strap stilettos, Sunny completed her look.

Sunny Leone is making us go weak in the knees yet again with her uber-chic avatar

Sunny Leone in a casual knot top

Sunny Leone in a knot top

Sunny Leone in a casual knot top

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan flaunts her curves in swimwear

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her curves in swimwear

Fashion & LifestyleKaran Kundrra's Indian ethnic fashion is treat to watch

Karan Kundrra's Indian ethnic fashion is treat to watch

Fashion & LifestyleKhatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her pole dance moves

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her pole dance moves

Fashion & LifestyleDulhan wali Feeling: Alia Bhatt, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs wearing Bridal Kalire

Dulhan wali Feeling: Alia Bhatt, Shrenu Parikh and other celebs wearing Bridal Kalire

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif's Exercise Motivation in the times of Coronavirus

Katrina Kaif's Exercise Motivation in the times of Coronavirus

Fashion & LifestyleYou can try Rashami Desai's bridal look for weddings

You can try Rashami Desai's bridal look for weddings

NewsAlaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

Alaya F talks about how acting allowed her to express herself better

NewsSalman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

Salman Khan: 'Karan Arjun' is a special film

FeatureLove songs from the serial 'Hatim'

Love songs from the serial 'Hatim'