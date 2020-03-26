Badshah's new song with Payal Dev out now

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 17:03:37 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Rapper Badshah is happy to have musician Payal Dev as his co-singer on his latest track "Genda phool", which features actress Jacqueline Fernandez in its video.

"I am extremely happy to collaborate with an amazingly talented musician, Payal Dev. This is the perfect song to have her because it required someone to sing in Bengali. I think she has a beautiful voice," said Badshah.

Jacqueline, too, is dressed up like a Bengali beauty.

"I feel Bengali and Punjabi cultures are very similar. Both are very colourful, both love food and music. Both the regions produce amazing art and artiste," said the rapper.

Payal considers Badshah to be like a family member.

"It is always super fun and exciting to work with such a hard working guy like Badshah, he was the one who asked me for this song," she said.

"He was the one who suggested that I should feature in the song as well. I was so nervous while shooting but they made me so comfortable. While shooting, Jacqueline and I shared so many ideas and discussed so many things. It was really a super experience for me," said the singer, who is also a composer.

Badshah and Payal had earlier worked on the song "Bhare bazaar" for the film "Namaste England".

