Baggy takes you on a hilarious journey about growing older, the changes it brings and coming to terms with it. His observations on adulting, parents, marriage, sex and grill gates will leave you in splits, while his anecdotal stories will keep you gripped through the show. Guaranteed to leave you laughing, content and hopefully a little more at peace with your own life's developments.

Baggy's Kung Fu Bonda is set to release on 24th April 2020 only on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out the trailer below: