Baisakhi 2020: Punjabi singers in online musical concert for fans

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 13:29:39 IST

Chandigarh, April 13 (IANS) As the nation is observing the traditiol spring festival of Baisakhi on Monday, several Punjabi singers, including B Praak, Himanshi Khurana, Prabh Gill, Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar and Suyyash Rai among many others will be seen conducting online live musical sessions for their fans, aiming to cheer their mood amid the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the online music festival will take place on Thursday.

"Baisakhi is a festival that we all rejoice

and it is a sign of unity, where people come together and enjoy the rituals. However, amid the current situation, we all must stay home and protect ourselves and one another," B Praak said.

Helo application has partnered with CrossBlade to create the Baisakhi celebrations

digitally.

