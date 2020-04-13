  1. Home
  Baisakhi: Punjabi singers to hold online musical session for fans (Ld)

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 22:48:01 IST

Chandigarh, April 13 (IANS) With the nation observing the traditional spring festival of Baisakhi on Monday, several Punjabi singers, including B Praak, Himanshi Khurana, Prabh Gill, Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar and Suyyash Rai, among many others, will be seen conducting online live musical sessions for their fans, aiming to cheer their mood amid the coronavirus induced lockdown.

The online music festival will take place on Thursday.

"Baisakhi is a festival that we all rejoice and it is a sign of unity, where people come together and enjoy the rituals. However, amid the current situation, we all must stay home and protect ourselves and one another," B Praak said.

Helo application has partnered with CrossBlade to create the Baisakhi celebrations digitally.

