  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Recollect 'Balika Vadhu' serial songs and memories

Recollect 'Balika Vadhu' serial songs and memories

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 13 Apr 2020 16:00:32 IST

Balika Vadhu is one of the best shows on Indian Television that aired on Colors TV. It aired between 21 July 2008 and 31 July 2016 with 2,245 episodes. A record that has since been broken.

The story which is set in rural Rajasthan revolved around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. The first season focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married in childhood. The second season reflects the lives of Anandi's daughter Dr. Nandini who was also a child bride.

Also Read: Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

The show had two seasons titled Balika Vadhu Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Balika Vadhu Lamhe Pyaar Ke.We have a list of songs from the serial Balika Vadhu.Check out the songs below:

Due to coronavirus pandemic, Colors TV has announced the return of their most loved show. It will air Monday to Friday beginning April 13, 2020 in the 6 pm slot.

Balika Vadhu Title Song

Shiv and Anandi's Song - Balika Vadhu

Kholi Preet Kiwadiya - Balika Vadhu

A promo of Balika Vadhu

Related Topics

FeatureWatch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

Watch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

FeatureHappy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Baisakhi

FeatureShashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Vijayendra Kumeria and others recommend comedy films during a quarantine

Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Vijayendra Kumeria and others recommend comedy films during a quarantine

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

FeatureIconic Indian Ads from the 90s will make you nostalgic

Iconic Indian Ads from the 90s will make you nostalgic

FeatureBanoo Main Teri Dulhann serial songs

Banoo Main Teri Dulhann serial songs

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song Lyrics of 'Criminal' by Britney Spears

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song Lyrics of 'Stuck Together' by Rich The Kid ft. Lil Baby

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli

Song Lyrics of 'Amazing Grace' by Andrea Bocelli