Recollect 'Balika Vadhu' serial songs and memories

Balika Vadhu is one of the best shows on Indian Television that aired on Colors TV. It aired between 21 July 2008 and 31 July 2016 with 2,245 episodes. A record that has since been broken.

The story which is set in rural Rajasthan revolved around the life of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. The first season focused on Anandi and Jagdish, who were married in childhood. The second season reflects the lives of Anandi's daughter Dr. Nandini who was also a child bride.

Also Read: Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

The show had two seasons titled Balika Vadhu Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte and Balika Vadhu Lamhe Pyaar Ke.We have a list of songs from the serial Balika Vadhu.Check out the songs below:

Due to coronavirus pandemic, Colors TV has announced the return of their most loved show. It will air Monday to Friday beginning April 13, 2020 in the 6 pm slot.

Balika Vadhu Title Song

Shiv and Anandi's Song - Balika Vadhu

Kholi Preet Kiwadiya - Balika Vadhu

A promo of Balika Vadhu