Celebrities often push the boundaries of fashion by wearing unique gowns and posing in a stylish way.We have seen more and more Bollywood actresses dress in gowns from Indian designers to top international designers to look their very best at various occassions and award ceremonies.

From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora these actresses wore a stylish gowns and we found one thing common in their outfits.

Yes you heard it right, these actresses have posed in a butterfly way. They are looking in gorgeous in a butterfly pose in their prefectly toned gowns as if Ban Ke Titli Dil Uda, Uda, Uda Hai Kahin Door..

Check out Bollywood celebs 'Butterfly pose' below:

Alia Bhatt glowing in a peach gown and posing in a butterfly pose.

Malaika Arora looking gorgeous in a light orange gown with her butterfly wings

Kareena Kapoor Khan's easy breezy butterfly pose.

Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in metallic gown.

Tara Sutaria in a mini butterfly pose looking absolutely stunning.

Kriti Sanon looks fabulous in polka dot gown in a butterfly pose.

Sonakshi Sinha looks dreamy in this white saree with a butterfly pose.

Nushrat Bharucha looks gorgeous in this stunning dress with butterfly pose and a pout.

Kiara Advani is nailing the butterfly pose with her wings and it is totally looking like a butterfly.

Mouni Roy looks stunning in dark pink butterfly pose gown.