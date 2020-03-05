Ban on young Malayalam actor Shane Nigam lifted

  1. Home
Kochi, March 5 (IANS) The ban on young actor Shane Nigam has been lifted following the intervention of AMMA - the body of the Malayalam actors led by superstar Mohanlal.

The AMMA held a few round of talks with the peeved Producers Association and enabled lifting of the ban on the condition that Nigam will compensate to the producers of his two films for the delay that occurred.

Even though the compensation that was sought was a hefty amount, those in the know of things revealed that the issue has been amicably settled and Nigam will not rejoin the two films ("Whale" and "Qurbani"), but he will pay the amount that has been now finalised and decided.

The issue between Nigam, 23, and the producers first flared up on November last year when the latter's association met and decided that no producer will sign up the actor, "as his habit of indiscipline had crossed all limits", and also decided to stop shooting of two of his films.

They then decided that unless Nigam reimburses the production cost of the two films - an amount of about Rs 7 crore, the ban on him will not be revoked.

Since then despite several rounds of talks, even with the intervention of State Cinema Minister A.K.Balan, things failed to work out.

Though Nigam is not a member of AMMA, his late father and popular actor Kalabhavan Abhi was close to all senior members of AMMA and hence they were keen to resolve the issue and things started to fall in place after Mohanlal took up the issue.

