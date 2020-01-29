Bangkok to get a taste of northeast India

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The second edition of North East India Festival will be held in Bangkok, Thailand next month.

The festival, which will promote trade, tourism and cultural exchange between both the regions, will take place from February 21 to 23.

There will be presentation of cane and bamboo, tea and textiles exhibition, among various things.

The attendees can also enjoy mask dance of Arunachal Pradesh, bihu dance of Assam, Raas Leela from Manipur, Naga warrior dance and more at the fest.

"A team of around 500 people is travelling from north east India to Thailand for the second North East India Festival. After successful first edition, we are very enthusiastic for the festival which, for the first time, is trying to promote north east India's trade, tourism and culture in Thailand in a methodical way," said Shyamkanu Mahanta, the Chief Organiser.

Musicians such as Papon, Trance Effect, David Angu & The Tribe and Soulmate -- all from northeast India -- and Thai rock bands including Slot Machine will hit the stage at the festival. North East Indian community at Thailand will perform a unity dance at the festival.

