Barack Obama loves 'Fleabag', Scorsese's 'The Irishman'

Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Former US President Barack Obama has shared his favourite movies and TV shows of 2019, and the list includes Phoebe Waller-Bridges hit "Fleabag" season two, the limited series "Unbelievable", Martin Scorseses "The Irishman" and Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-hos "Parasite".

While the list is mostly dominated by dramas, it also includes a few documentaries like "American Factory", "Apollo 11" and "Amazing Grace", reports variety.com.

Scorsese's "The Irishman" also made the cut, along with Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" and "Parasite". There were some festival favourites like Mati Diop's "Atlantics", Jia Zhangke's "Ash Is Purest White", drug trade drama "Birds of Passage" and German historical drama "Transit".

Olivia Wilde's "Booksmart" and Lulu Wang's "The Farewell" also found a spot.

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx's legal drama "Just Mercy" also impressed the former President, along with Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story", Joe Talbot's "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" and Kent Jones' "Diane".

Matt Damon and Christian Bale's racing drama "Ford v Ferrari" also earned Obama's recommendation, as well as Joanna Hogg's "The Souvenir".

In the television segment, which he wrote he "considered as powerful as movies", season two of "Fleabag", which is a hilarious window into the mind and life of a witty and grief-riddled woman in London, who is trying to cope up with her anger and grief, was at number one position in his list. Then there was Damon Lindelof's "Watchmen" and Netflix's miniseries "Unbelievable", starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever.

