  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Bard Of Blood' actor Viineet Kumar hurt while deepdiving in Goa

'Bard Of Blood' actor Viineet Kumar hurt while deepdiving in Goa

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 17:46:07 IST

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Viineet Kumar recently suffered injuries while deepdiving in Arabian Sea at Goa.

"We actors always stick to the adage, 'the show must go on'. So, there was no way I could stop working. As for the injury, I went a little deep into the sea and something bit me in both the legs. I couldn't stand after a few days. I'm better now. I've taken necessary precautions," Viineet shared.

On the work front, Viineet has just shot for the Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payale 2" and will also be seen in "Aadhaar" and "The Kargil Girl".

This year, he impressed audience with his performances in the web show "Bard Of Blood" and the film "Saand Ki Aankh".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsKnow why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Know why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

NewsSweetener Tour: Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album

Sweetener Tour: Ariana Grande surprises fans with first ever live album

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal cooks up a story about cooking, lands in soup

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jetha Lal cooks up a story about cooking, lands in soup

NewsBhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Jijaji Chat Par Hai' share Christmas memories

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' and 'Jijaji Chat Par Hai' share Christmas memories

NewsHarry Potter: Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

Harry Potter: Emma Watson has small reunion with former co-stars

NewsShriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

Shriya Saran grooves to Naya Naya Love for Sab Kushal Mangal

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

Song Lyrics of 'Dangerous Woman' by Ariana Grande

NewsKnow why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Know why Varun Dhawan calls Salman Khan an Elephant?

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup

Sara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup