'Barrister Babu' child star Aura meditates for good health

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 18:03:34 IST

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Child actor Aura Bhatnagar, who is popularly known as Bondita in the television show "Barrister Babu", takes inspiration from her mother to learn Yoga. The eight-year-old says it helps her stay positive and happy all day.

Aura also urged everyone to practice yoga and meditation to be positive in such stressful situations.

"During this break from shooting, I have learned some basic yoga and meditation techniques from my mom, and I am grateful to her for teaching me. It helps me to be positive and happy all day," said Aura, whose show comes on Colors.

She added: "At this difficult time when there is so much going on in the world. It is my humble request to all my fans and loved ones to please practice Yoga as it will help you stay calm and composed always."

"Barrister Babu" revolves around child bride Bondita Das who married Anirudh Roy Choudhary in her childhood and how Anirudh fights society for her education and helps making her a barrister.

