Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Tanhaiyan was an exclusive Hotstar originals romantic web series which was released as Valentine's Day (14 February 2017)special on the online streaming platform Hotstar.It starred Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti in lead roles. The series included 9 episodes of about 20 minutes each. It was produced by 4 Lions Films and distributed by Star India.

The series revolves against a wedding backdrop where two people, Haider and Meera cross paths by chance and later fall in love with each other. It also shows how they also overcome their loneliness in their individual lives.

Check out the romantic songs from the serial 'Tanhaiyan' and the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors below:

Tanhaiyan title song

Some cute moments of Meera & Haider