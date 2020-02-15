'BB 13' grand finale: Arti Singh eliminated

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) After Paras Chhabra, actress Arti Singh is the latest contestant to be evicted from the finals round of "Bigg Boss 13". She was competing against Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz inside the house to claim the trophy.

Aarti was seen dressed in a black crop top and skirt.

Speaking of her game, she was initially labelled as "confused'" and "weak", but later she proved everyone wrong and came out as one of the strong contenders. In fact, she was the first captain of the "Bigg Boss 13" house.

During the finale episode, Bigg Boss displayed the video messages of the contestants' family members. Seeing her mother's message, Arti got emotional and broke down. Her mother even entered the house to take her out.

