'BB13 Grand Finale': 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz eliminated

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who is fondly called as "Punjab ki Katrina Kaif", has been evicted from "Bigg Boss 13". She was one of the top three finalists of the controversial reality show.

Shehnaaz was competing against Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla to claim the trophy.

Before calling out Shehnaaz's name, the show's host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said: "'Bigg Boss' ki history main aap jaisi contestant nahi aayi hai (There has not been a contestant like you in the history of 'Bigg Boss'...I am going to announce this name with a very heavy heart."

Shehnaaz before leaving the house said: "'Bigg Boss' apne mujhe bahut badha naam diya hai (Bigg Boss you have given me a big name). I love you."

Over her four-months journey in the show, Shehnaaz, who has been termed the biggest "entertainer" of "Bigg Boss 13", managed a big fan following. Her closeness with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla was widely appreciated and their hashtag #SidNaaz took over social media for months.

Other contestants who made it to the top six included Rashmi Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra.

Among the top 6, Paras was the first contestant, who was out of the finale race, as he quit the show by taking Rs 10 lakh cash prize. Following Paras, Aarti and Rashmi were eliminated from the race.

Post "Bigg Boss 13", Shehnaaz will be seen in a new reality show "Mujhse Shaadi Karoge". The show will also star co-contestant Paras.

In the new show, Shehnaaz and Paras will go on a quest to find a suitable life partner.

Earlier the show was tentatively titled "Shehnaz Ka Swayamvar", and there were speculations that Sidharth will join her.

It was reported that the two will will be locked in the same house along with six suitors each, and that the makers have approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth to help the show's host Maniesh sort through the suitors.

--IANS

dc/pgh/