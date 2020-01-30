  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bear Grylls: Facts you didn't know about the adventure survivalist

Bear Grylls: Facts you didn't know about the adventure survivalist

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 16:41:18 IST

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Bear Grylls has become a household name across the globe as he dares to do what no one else has done. From climbing big mountains to exploring dense forests and surviving on what is available.

Grylls, is a popular adventure survivalist has gained a huge fan following in India after shooting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Now, he is busy shooting with Bollywood star and National Award-winner Akshay Khanna for his next episode.

Here are some unknown facts about Grylls, who teamed up with Rajinikanth for his next episode where he travelled across the wild terrain of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Grylls' real name is Edward Michael Grylls and he has always had an affinity towards outdoor sports like mountaineering, climbing and others, according to timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

He is a black belt in Karate and was a part of the Territorial Army Reservist for the SAS.

The The 45-year-old adventure lover is one of the youngest climbers to conquer Mount Everest at the age of 23. He had achieved this task just months after breaking encountering a vertebrae injury from a parachuting accident.

According to the portal, Grylls is not just an adventure survivalist. He is also an author and a Chief Scout.

Grylls has authored several books which revolve around fitness and lifestyle.

Grylls, who enrolled in the Cub Scouts at an early age, went on to become the recipient of the immense honour of becoming the Chief Scout.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsPedro Almodóvar talks about reuniting with the people he's worked with before

Pedro Almodóvar talks about reuniting with the people he's worked with before

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Nattu Kaka & Bagha under the spell of 'chamatkari' angoothi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; Nattu Kaka & Bagha under the spell of 'chamatkari' angoothi

NewsBillie Eilish to give a special performance at 2020 Oscars

Billie Eilish to give a special performance at 2020 Oscars

NewsJennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Jennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

News'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love

'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love

NewsManushi Chhillar begins shooting for her debut film

Manushi Chhillar begins shooting for her debut film

FeatureOriginal VS Remake OLE OLE song: Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake OLE OLE song: Which one is your favourite?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Rondi Ankhiyaan from Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

Song Lyrics of Rondi Ankhiyaan from Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Haan Main Galat' from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of 'Haan Main Galat' from Love Aaj Kal