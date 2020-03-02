Being a father is SRK's greatest pride and achievement

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Neither awards nor accolades, and nor the countless love letters he gets as a superstar define his greatest love in life. For Shah Rukh Khan, what counts above all are his children. The Bollywood superstar took to social media to express the same and also share with fans what fatherhood has taught him.

On Monday morning, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share a picture drawn by his younger son AbRam. The little boy created two characters with colourful sketch pens and named them 'AbRam' and 'papa'.

Sharing the picture, the elated actor wrote: "Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason...."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment will be presenting Hardik Mehta's directorial "Kaamyaab". The film, which deals with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema, features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles.

