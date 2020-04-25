'Beintehaa' songs to rekindle the romance of Aaliya and Zain

Beintehaa also known as Salame Ishq Daastaan Mohabbat Ki is a television series. The show launched on 30 December 2013 and ended on 21 November 2014 It aired on Colors TV and starred Preetika Rao and Harshad Arora.The show returned with the same episodes but a different name, Salaam-E-Ishq Daastaan Mohabbat Ki and was brodacast on Rishtey.

The show revovles around Zain (Harshad Arora) and Aaliya (Preetika Rao) are two equally headstrong individuals who do not see eye to eye on anything. However, due to the unexpected turn of events, their mutual hatred evolves into everlasting love.

We have a list of songs from the serial 'Beintehaa' to fall in love all over again with Aaliya and Zain. Check out the songs below:

Beintehaa Title Song

Ishq Khuda song

Mere Maula (Dargah Song)

Yeh Ishq Hai