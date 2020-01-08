  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Bella Hadid flaunts her toned physique in tiny leopard print bikini

Bella Hadid flaunts her toned physique in tiny leopard print bikini

Bella Hadid flaunts her toned physique in tiny leopard print bikini (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 12:32:39 IST

Bella Hadid's latest social media update proves she has an aptness for showing off her flawless figure. The super model rang in the New Year as she spent her holiday in beautiful St. Barts with her pals.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram where she shared a couple of racy pictures while wearing a leopard-print bikini. In the snaps, Hadid can be seen sporting a tiny bikini showcasing her flat midriff and long legs.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid sizzle in skimpy swimwear

The brunette rocked the barely-there Fifi top, pairing it with matching Toni bottoms that sat high on her hips. She also wore a gold belly chain and a matching anklet, adding coordinating bangles and earrings.

The pictures perfectly show her tanned skin and admirable physique as she posed in the kitchen for the throwback holiday snap, making her tempting body the focal point of the images.

Bella fashioned her short dark hair loose and combed back as she settled on going makeup free.

She revealed in the caption that she had dropped her cell phone in the water during her holiday trip as she tried to salvage it by putting it in rice to absorb the moisture. "Me on the 72nd hour of my phone deep in a bag of rice", she wrote along with her snap.

View this post on Instagram

me on the 72nd hour of my phone deep in a bag of rice

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleMiley Cyrus unveils new short hairstyle

Miley Cyrus unveils new short hairstyle

Fashion & LifestyleShilpa Shetty kicks off New Year with yoga

Shilpa Shetty kicks off New Year with yoga

Fashion & LifestylePriyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' grand appearance at Golden Globe Awards 2020 red carpet

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' grand appearance at Golden Globe Awards 2020 red carpet

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone shares the cover with Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone shares the cover with Laxmi Agarwal

Fashion & LifestyleBradley Cooper shows off his toned body in white polo

Bradley Cooper shows off his toned body in white polo

Fashion & LifestyleDwayne Johnson kicks off training for 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson kicks off training for 'Black Adam'

NewsNaezy launched his debut album 'Maghreb'

Naezy launched his debut album 'Maghreb'

FeatureDeepika Padukone at JNU : A Masterstroke!!

Deepika Padukone at JNU : A Masterstroke!!

Fashion & LifestyleRihanna shows off her natural beauty in makeup-free selfie

Rihanna shows off her natural beauty in makeup-free selfie