Bella Hadid's latest social media update proves she has an aptness for showing off her flawless figure. The super model rang in the New Year as she spent her holiday in beautiful St. Barts with her pals.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram where she shared a couple of racy pictures while wearing a leopard-print bikini. In the snaps, Hadid can be seen sporting a tiny bikini showcasing her flat midriff and long legs.

The brunette rocked the barely-there Fifi top, pairing it with matching Toni bottoms that sat high on her hips. She also wore a gold belly chain and a matching anklet, adding coordinating bangles and earrings.

The pictures perfectly show her tanned skin and admirable physique as she posed in the kitchen for the throwback holiday snap, making her tempting body the focal point of the images.

Bella fashioned her short dark hair loose and combed back as she settled on going makeup free.

She revealed in the caption that she had dropped her cell phone in the water during her holiday trip as she tried to salvage it by putting it in rice to absorb the moisture. "Me on the 72nd hour of my phone deep in a bag of rice", she wrote along with her snap.