Ben Affleck & Anna de Armas cozy up during romantic date

Looks like things are heating up between Ben Affleck and Anna de Armas, as they were spotted in a second tropical locale this week.

Last week, Affleck, 47, and the 'Knives Out' starlet sparked dating rumors as they snapped together by paparazzi in her hometown of Havana, Cuba.

This past weekend, the 'Deep Water' co-stars were spotted cozying up as they enjoyed a barefoot stroll on a beach in Costa Rica and have bee reportedly packing on the PDA while on vacation.

Ben’s arm can be seen tightly wrapped about Ana’s waist, and in one of the photos, they even appeared to lean in for a kiss!

"They are without a doubt a couple," said a source to E! News. "They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot. They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can’t stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana."

"They have been staying at their home on the beach relaxing," the source continued. "The weather has been very hot and they are trying to stay cool inside. They’ve been coming out for sunset walks each day and look very happy together."