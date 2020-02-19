Why Ben Affleck dropped out of 'Batman' franchise?

Ben Affleck has finally revealed why he decided to exit the "Batman" franchise. More than a year after his announcement to quit his role of the caped crusader, Ben Affleck has opened up about his decision in a New York Times profile.

The Oscar winning actor and director was originally attached to write, direct, and feature in the upcoming DC Comics film called 'The Batman', but then things took an ugly turn and he dropped out.

Affleck's exit eventually paved the way for Robert Pattinson to step into the role, while 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' director Matt Reeves came aboard to write a new script and direct the film.

No one exactly knows what was the actual reason for his sudden exit. But now, it seems the actor is finally prepared to explains his reasons for leaving the project.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Ben Affleck opened up about his struggle with alcoholism, his split from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, his troubled experience working on

2017's 'Justice League' and the decisions that led him to his forthcoming role in 'The Way Back.'

"I showed somebody The Batman script," he said. "They said, 'I think the script is good. I also think you'll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.'"

Affleck, 47, further said that he "drank relatively normally for a long time" which led to problems in his relationship with his wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he separated from in 2018.

"You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever," Affleck added. "But that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can’t break. That's at least what happened to me."

Ben Affleck first starred as The Dark Knight in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016). He played the character again in a cameo for 'Suicide Squad' and then for the third time in 'Justice League'. Affleck has finally moved on from the role, and will be next seen in the upcoming sports drama 'The Way Back', in which he portrays the role of a high school basketball coach struggling with alcoholism.

As for 'The Batman', Reeves, who took over directorial duties for the fim in February 2017, opted to write his own version instead. The fimmaker recently showed off the first look at Pattinson in the lead role for the film, which is set to open in 2021.