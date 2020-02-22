Ben Affleck says he's not using any dating apps

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 14:15:04 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Ben Affleck has debunked all rumours suggesting he has turned to dating applications to find love.

Affleck has been single since last spring (2019), after splitting once more from his on/off girlfriend, "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, and in October he was reported to have signed up to Raya, an exclusive dating app favoured by celebrities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, Affleck has now dismissed the rumours: "I am not on any websites... I am on no dating (apps), not Tinder, Grindr..., Bumble...," he told breakfast show "Good Morning America". "I am not on any of them... I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me."

He says he prefers to do it the old fashioned way, and he is keen to find someone to settle down with in the near future.

"I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed," he shared.

Affleck, who has been open about his struggle with alcoholism, recently branded his 2015 separation and subsequent divorce from Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, to be his "biggest regret" and although there are "plenty of mistakes" from his past he would love to change, he has accepted it's time to learn from the missteps and move forward with his life.

Affleck hopes that in five years' time, he will have found happiness in his personal and professional life once again.

Asked where he sees himself in 2025, he said: "Five years from now, Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week, and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him, directed two that he's hopefully proud of, and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship. I really set myself up for that one, didn't I?" he quipped. "I better make it now!".

