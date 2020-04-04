Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thanks SRK for his 'humane benefaction'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 15:07:25 IST

Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed gratitude to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution towards the state at a time when the nation is battling the COVID 19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister tweeted on Saturday: "Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence."

SRK recently announced in a statement that, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he will contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. The actor co-owns KKR with wife Gauri Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta, The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

