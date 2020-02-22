Bengali filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri's 'White' back in India

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bengali filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri's "White", a silent feature-length film, has now arrived in India after a festival run of two years.

The 73-minute long film, which is an anthology of three silent tales on rape, was premiered in the market section of Festival de Cannes in 2018. The film went on to win the Critics' Choice at Boston, Philippines and was well received in Melbourne, Vienna, Sydney and Rome.

"White" will be screened at select places in India soon. It has also bagged a worldwide deal with Amazon Prime.

"I got busy after making 'White' and I made 'Cactus' that is now preserved at the Oscars. Currently, I am filming 'Katti Nrittam'. During the course of these two years, life has taught me a lot and I understood the importance of being patient," said the director.

"'White' was a very personal film, so are all my films; however, the film was shot with limited resources and within a limited frame of time. But it did work well for us. It is kind of a labour of love for us. It feels good when after roaming around the world, it comes back to the place of its origin and people are actually eager to watch the film," he added.

He expects the screenings to begin somewhere around April this year.

"It is indeed a beautiful feeling as if your child has come back after getting nurtured," he said.

The film is produced by La Artiste Productions in association with Aneek Chaudhuri. It is presented by Adler and Associates.

