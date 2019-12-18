Bengaluru airport to have state-of-the-art entertainment hub

Bengaluru, Dec 18 (IANS) A high-powered consortium between Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group is set to create a never-before entertainment arena at BLR Airport, that promises to take live entertainment in India to the next level.

The technologically-advanced venue will have the facility to host multi-genre events including live concerts, theatrical extravaganza, sporting events and mega conferences.

The world's leading live entertainment company -- Live Nation -- has been roped in as consultants on the development of the ambitious project.

Music entrepreneur and festival curator Nikhil Chinapa will take on the role of strategy and communications lead.

The arena will have four distinct experience zones, and at the same time come across as a fully-integrated venue with flexible infrastructure, with the facility of world-class visuals and acoustics.

Among the four distinct zones, the first is a supersized dome that will hold around 9,000 spectators for live concerts and other mega events.

A separate dome will have the capacity to seat as many as 2,000 people, providing specialised amenities to host largescale corporate events.

The third zone will be a huge outdoor space meant for open-air events. Given Bengaluru's pleasant weather all through the year, it can be expected that such events will get ideal space round the year.

There will also be a very contemporary pop-up zone. This will mark an amalgamation of social networking, gastronomy, music and culture. The zone promises to be a highlight, given the fact that it will entirely be designed out of upcycled shipping containers. There will be curated events in this zone every day of the year.

Considering the sheer number of patrons such an ambitious property is bound to attract, the builders are working on ensuring sufficient parking space.

"I'm thrilled to see that Bengaluru is finally going to have a world-class arena at BLR Airport," said Nikhil Chinapa, adding: "The concert venue is going to become an epicentre for the arts, entertainment and culture for the city of Bengaluru."

Said Oum Produtt, founder and managing director, Phase 1 Experiences: "Our vision is to radically enhance the live experience quotient of the Indian consumer. Just like multiplexes transformed the cinematic experience and 5G is about to reshape the digital experience, we aim to take the live entertainment experience to the next level in India."

Said Aditya Virwani, chief operating officer, Embassy Group: "The first-of-its-kind international arena at BLR Aiprort is in line with our vision to give back to the city of Bengaluru. The venue will place the city on the global map as a destination for prestigious events."

Added Paul Antonio, president, Asia and Middle East, Live Nation: "The venue will be a state-of-the-art, must-play arena and we look forward to bringing our touring artists and live events here as soon as the doors open, and for years to come."

