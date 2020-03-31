  1. Home
Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 31 Mar 2020 17:02:10 IST

Bepannah was a romantic mystery drama television series that premiered on 19 March 2018 on Colors TV.Produced by Cinevistaas Limited, it starred Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget. Their sizzling chemistry has won many hearts.

The show revolves around Aditya (Harshad Chopra) and Zoya (Jennifer Winget) after the death of their respective spouses, they uncover certain disturbing truths about their better halves. However, they fall in love with each other and get married despite all odds.

We have a list of your favorite songs from the serial and you can watch the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors. Check out the songs below:

Bepannah Title Song

Zaroorat song

