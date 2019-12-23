Christmas is around the corner and everyone is prepping for their favorite season of the year. Christmas is no doubt everyone’s favorite season.

Beyhadh 2 actors Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and others are prepping this lovely festival.

It was all Christmas décor to making the holy crib, reindeer, snowmen and Santa hair bands, everyone was in a Christmassy mood.

Shivin Narang posted a Boomerang video with Jennifer Winget, Rajat Verma, Kangana Baruah Nangia. In the video Jennifer’s cute expression while waving the hairband, Shivin nodding his head and also wearing the Santa cap, while Rajat seems to be injured on the sets as his hand is wrapped in a bandage. Shivin wore a denim shirt looked handsome as well as cute while Jennifer looked flawless in her black dress.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Rajat Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia, Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang

Check out the cute video

Jennifer Winget gifts Shivin Narang a Christmas gift.

