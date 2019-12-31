Shivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget are seen in drama thriller series ‘Beyhadh 2’ as the lead pair. The show is darker, scarier, crazier and more intense.

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget’s sizzling chemistry on the show is talk of the town. You can’t miss this sizzling pair.

Shivin Narang seems missing Jennifer Winget on the sets as she shares a video on his Instagram story which captioned, “Missing Maya on set @jenniferwinget.

In the video, Shivin, Ashish Chowdhry and other co-actors from the show seem missing Maya a lot.

"Beyhadh 2" also features Ashish Chowdhry in the lead role. The show airs on Sony TV. Stay Tuned for more updates.

