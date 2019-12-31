  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

Shivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 31 Dec 2019 12:44:03 IST

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget are seen in drama thriller series ‘Beyhadh 2’ as the lead pair. The show is darker, scarier, crazier and more intense.

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget’s sizzling chemistry on the show is talk of the town. You can’t miss this sizzling pair.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget shares her idea of celebrating Christmas

Shivin Narang seems missing Jennifer Winget on the sets as she shares a video on his Instagram story which captioned, “Missing Maya on set @jenniferwinget.

In the video, Shivin, Ashish Chowdhry and other co-actors from the show seem missing Maya a lot.

"Beyhadh 2" also features Ashish Chowdhry in the lead role. The show airs on Sony TV. Stay Tuned for more updates.

Check out Shivin Narang’s video below:

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget

Check out the video

Related Topics

NewsGOOD NEWWZ! Akshay- Salman end the year on a DABANGG note!

GOOD NEWWZ! Akshay- Salman end the year on a DABANGG note!

NewsShilpa Shetty thanks fans with funny video

Shilpa Shetty thanks fans with funny video

NewsSharon Stone blocked from using a dating app

Sharon Stone blocked from using a dating app

NewsKrishna Shroff celebrating New Year with her Boyfriend

Krishna Shroff celebrating New Year with her Boyfriend

NewsOrlando Bloom gets playful with Katy Perry's relatives

Orlando Bloom gets playful with Katy Perry's relatives

NewsVarun Dhawan finds his inspiration in Eminem

Varun Dhawan finds his inspiration in Eminem

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted in casuals post Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted in casuals post Christmas

NewsShivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

Shivin Narang is missing Jennifer Winget

NewsParth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors

Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan are the top Television actors