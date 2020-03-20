  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson mocked for reported facelift

Beyonce's mother Tina Lawson mocked for reported facelift

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 13:34:29 IST

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Singer Beyonce Knowles' mother Tina Knowles has been accused of getting facelift as her face looks so stiff in a video.

The 66-year-old businesswoman posted the video on Wednesday and she explained her intention in the caption: "Corny Joke time. I know it's corny but even if you get a little chuckle it is worth it at this time we must keep our sense of humor and stick together love you all be safe," reports aceshowbiz.com.

Opening the short clip, Tina informed her followers that she had not been seen on Instagram that much lately because she was recovering from a "serious knee surgery", before delivering the joke.

"Why did a man keep getting hit by a bicycle everyday? Because he was caught in a vicious cycle, she said with a chuckle, before adding: "Vicious cycle...bicycle. You get it."

But instead of responding to her joke, people on Instagram reacted to Tina's knee surgery confession, accusing her of lying about it and suggesting that she's recovering from a plastic surgery instead.

"She was recovering from that facelift don't liee," one person viciously remarked.

"Mama Tina shouldn't have mentioned the 'knee surgery' cause her face look completely different....," another reacted to Tina's claim.

A third person said: "I thought she was gonna say she was recovering from a serious face tightening procedure."

--IANS

dc/in

NewsHere's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

NewsVideo: Jennifer Lopez's son turns a waiter

Video: Jennifer Lopez's son turns a waiter

News'Who's Your Daddy' poster: It's a mix of naughty and nice in the upcoming show

'Who's Your Daddy' poster: It's a mix of naughty and nice in the upcoming show

NewsCoronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh starrer '83' gets postponed

Coronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh starrer '83' gets postponed

NewsVideo: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a message amid COVID-19

Video: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a message amid COVID-19

NewsCOVID 19-effect: Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja get self-quarantined

COVID 19-effect: Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja get self-quarantined

NewsHere's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Fashion & LifestyleBigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine