Beyonce says 'cheers to 2020' with rare family photo

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 15:16:07 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Singer-actress Beyonce Knowles is welcoming the new year on a high note. She has given fans a rare glimpse into her family life with husband Jay-Z and their three children Blue Ivy, 7, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2.

She uploaded a video on Instagram on Wednesday - which she called a '2019 Bey Cap' - that was created out of a number of photos taken over the last 12 months, reports mirror.co.uk.

The footage, that lasted just over a minute and a half, began with text reading: "Cheers to 2020!"

Pictures that featured included those of her children celebrating their birthdays, family holidays and a standout image showed the singer twinning in matching swimwear with her kids.

The clip comes after she revealed how suffering miscarriages and becoming a mother has helped her to become stronger and change her perspective on life.

