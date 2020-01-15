Beyonce Knowles recently released her photos to promote her collaboration with Adidas.

The singers latest picture is a full body shot of the singer from behind and it proves she is just as good at making a splash on social media as she promoted her IVY PARK adidas partnership.

The collaboration, 'Ivy Park' is in concurrence with Adidas and features products such as shoes, along with an assortment of tops, bottoms & swimwear.

The 38-year-old songstress posted a smoldering booty snap sporting a clinging purple bodysuit from her new line. The singer can be seen sporting a maroon bodysuit along with a shoe hanging from her waist. The shoe seems to be perfectly hanging right in front of the singer's backside!

Now fans of the singer are making the point on social media as they finally have a full-scale view of her highly anticipated IVY PARK collaboration with Adidas, which is set to release on January 18th.

"I literally just said WOW loud AF. Double cheeked up on a Tuesday afternoon omggg like we knew but did we KNOWWW" a fan posted.

Beyonce also shared screen grabs from the one minute and ten second advertisement over her social media.