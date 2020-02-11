Bg B tweets rare childhood pic of Lata and Asha

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 16:28:24 IST

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a photo of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters from their childhood days. In a black and white photo, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle can be seen posing in frock and skirt-blouse.

This morning, Mangeshkar had tweeted about her spiritual guru Pandit Jammu Maharaj and late poet Narendra Sharma, commemorating them on their death anniversary on Tuesday.

Big B posted the photo of the two sisters as children in response to Mangeshkar's tweet. He captioned the picture in Hindi. "This is a childhood photograph of Lata ji and Asha ji. I read how Lata ji was remembering her gurus in her tweet earlier today, and suddenly I came across this photograph of her. Telepathy!" wrote Bachchan.

Commenting on his tweet, a fan wrote: "Old is Gold sir".

Another fan commented: "You are an inspiration for all of us."

--IANS

abh/vnc

