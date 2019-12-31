'Bhangra Paa Le' debutant Rukshar Dhillon: B'wood debut is my 'dream come true'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Dec 2019 17:38:23 IST

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Rukshar Dillon, who is making her Bollywood debut with the dance film "Bhangra Paa Le", says this is the perfect opportunity for her to showcase her talent not only as an actress but also as a dancer.

"Although I never planned to become an actor when I started, it was my dream to make my debut in Bollywood. I started out in the south Indian film industry and that was great, but for me the dream was to act in a Hindi film. Interestingly, in this film I have got a chance to dance and show my acting skill. The script is well written and my character is well-etched out. It is not an eye-candy heroine's role," Rukshar told IANS.

"Bhangra Paa Le" marks the Bollywood debut as a leading man for Sunny Kaushal, brother of actor Vicky Kaushal. The film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and is set in Punjab. The story revolves around a dance competition, and it explores the traditional dance form Bhangra.

Set to open on January 3, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, directed by Sneha Taurani

--IANS

aru/vnc

