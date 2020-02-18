Bhojpuri film 'Sasura Bada paisawala 2' to release on Feb 21

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 14:09:14 IST

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) "Sasura Bada Paisawala 2", a sequel to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee-starrer "Sasura Bada Paisawala", is all set to hit theatres on Friday.

Tiwari and Chatterjee, who started their film career 17 years ago with "Sasura Bada Paisawala", have been replaced by Atharva Singh and Neha Prakash, respectively, for the upcoming movie.

Besides Bhojpuri fans, critics are also anxiously waiting for what the Ajay Sinha's directorial has to offer.

"Sasura Bada Paisawala" had showed a new direction to the Bhojpuri cinema. Following its release, Bhojpuri cinema saw films releasing at regular intervals. The movie was a huge success.

The movie is based on a love story. While, the movie's trailer has been well received by the audience, Rani Chatterjee, during the film's premiere in Mumbai, described it as better than its prequel.

Besides Atharva Singh and Neha Prakash, the movie stars Santosh Srivastava, Shivam Singh, Diwakar Srivastava and Prashant Ragini. While the film's screenplay and dialogues have been written by Leela Sinha and Ajay Sinha, the music has been composed by Vinay Bihari.

--IANS

hindi-vin

