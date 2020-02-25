Bhojpuri singing sensation Pawan Singh unveils Holi song

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Singer Payal Dev and Bhojpuri song "Lollipop Lagelu" fame singer Pawan Singh have come up with a new Holi special song, titled "Kamariya hila rahi hai".

The song's video features dancer Lauren Gottlieb.

"After composing slow romantic track 'Tum hi aana' in 'Marjaavaan', I wanted to experiment with a dance track. I believe as a composer, one should explore different genres and I'm personally very fond of dance tracks and would be releasing more in future. I was super excited to work on a holi track with Pawan Singh. Keeping his vibe in mind, I composed and penned words that associate would with Pawan Singh as he is known for kamariya, lipstick etc kind of words in Bhojpuri industry. It was fun recording and shooting the song with him," said Payal.

The track is composed and written by Payal and Mohsin Shaikh.

--IANS

sim/vnc