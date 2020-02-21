BHOOT – PART ONE: THE HAUNTED SHIP movie review is here. The horror thriller film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh is based on a true accident that took place in Mumbai.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in lead along with Ashutosh Rana with Bhumi Pednekar (special appearance), BHOOT – PART ONE: THE HAUNTED SHIP released today – February 21, 2020 is the first film of a planned horror film franchise. So, does it scares you to hell or not?. Let’s find out in the movie review of BHOOT – PART ONE: THE HAUNTED SHIP.

Immediate reaction when the end credits rolls

Dharma’s entry into the Karma (read zone, territory) of Ram Gopal Varma has some rare sonic atmospheric scares.

BHOOT – PART ONE: THE HAUNTED SHIP

Haunted by a devastating past a shipping officer Prithvi (Vicky Kaushal) is assigned a duty to unravel the mysteries of a haunted ship that has suddenly landed on the shores of a crowded Mumbai beach. Frequently hallucinated by memories of his lost past, how Prithivi fights his inner demons and solves the mystery of the haunted ship finds the crux of this atmospheric horror.

BHOOT – PART ONE: THE HAUNTED SHIP movie review

A Welcome return of Dharma to scares after the ‘natural’ horror KAAL (2005) almost Bees Saal Baad (after 20 years). The first part of the planned franchise BHOOT – PART ONE: THE HAUNTED SHIP to a considerable extent stays away from the routine run of the mill scare fest.

Writer – Director Bhanu Pratap Singh juggles between a dark, hallucinating elements of a psychological thriller with the eerie essentials of a supernatural thriller to a niece effect. Predominantly atmospheric with solid sonic feel – Ketan Sodha’s background score and Anish John’s sound design is just perfect.

Not an easy movie to shoot where most of the action/scares happen inside an old rusted ship, Aditya Kanwar’s rustic and dark production design and Pushkar Singh’s apt cinematography makes sure that the vision that director Bhanu Pratap Singh has in his mind comes true to the naked eyes of the audience.

The spooky elements are somewhat old school targeted at regulars and are thankfully genuine and not juvenile. The influence of Asian – Korean/Japanese horrors is evident. Comparison with Ram Gopal Varma’s masterpiece – BHOOT just because it has the same name is not fair in my opinion. This one is a planned studio arrangement more than a showcase of individual brilliance in the genre.

Performance-wise Vicky Kaushal is terrific as a man torn between his hallucinating past and demanding present. Ashutosh Rana as the expert on demons//supernatural elements is outstanding. Bhumi Pednekar is brilliant in a special appearance and has one stand out moment.

The problem of BHOOT – PART ONE: THE HAUNTED SHIP lies in its wind up. The combination of all the hallucinating, atmospheric, sonic, spooky elements has a hurried and damn predictable wind up with things going mumbo jumbo where we see Rana reciting some shlok’s from nowhere. Plus the debate on believers and non believers is pale. Further, the makers loose a chance to make some serious grounds as the movie isn’t that run of the mill and had the potential to dig some deep beneath and/or penetrate within.

Final words

In spite of its glaringly haunting flaws, BHOOT – PART ONE: THE HAUNTED SHIP is a decent sonically atmospheric scare fest having Vicky Kaushal delivering an ‘arresting’ act. It offers something different from the routine Bollywood scares.

Rating 3/5