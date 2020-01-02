As Ajay Devgn is busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’. This new year Ajay is giving us one more surprise with his new film titled, “Bhuj: The Pride of India”.

The first look of the Ajay Devgn starrer “Bhuj: The Pride of India” is out.

Director Abhishek Dudhaiya recently shared the first look on New Year’s Eve and captioned, “It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia. #14Aug2020.”

This is reportedly the first time when he will play an Air Force Officer on screen. He looks promising as IAF Officer.

The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Rana Daggubati, Ihana Dhillon. The movie is slated to release on 14th August 2020.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s first look below:

Ajay Devgn's first look from 'Bhuj The Pride of India'