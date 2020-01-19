Bhumi Pednekar: Fortunate to get films that celebrate the actor I am

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Jan 2020 19:10:03 IST

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has had a successful run in 2019 with films like "Saand Ki Aankh", "Bala" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh", feels fortunate to get films that celebrate the actor she is.

Even though Bhumi has back-to-back hits like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan', 'Bala' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', she doesn't like to tag herself as a star.

"I don't think I can ever call myself a star because I am too shy to do that. But I can definitely say that I am fortunate to get films that celebrate the actor that I am. I am fortunate to have a choice as to what film I want to do and I am getting a lot of love. So, I think I am successful to an extent," Bhumi told IANS.

Now, Bhumi will be seen as a leading lady in the Akshay Kumar presentation "Durgavati" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare".

She will also have cameos in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan" and Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot: The Haunted Ship".

--IANS

dc/kr

