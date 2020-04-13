  1. Home
  3. Bhumi Pednekar is now 'Bhumi the Baker'!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar has become the latest Bollywood celebrity who has taken to baking cakes to while away the COVID-19 lockdown hours.

Bhumi on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself baking a walnut and dates cake. The image shows the cake baking in the oven.

The actress captioned the image: "Bhumi the Baker #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe.

She later took to her Instagram stories, where she shared that she was asking "moong dal halwa" for her mother Sumitra Pednekar.

Bhumi posted that it took her a while to make and that a lot of efforts went into making the halwa.

She then thanked her mother being her "eternal teacher".

She wrote: "Sumitra Pednekar thank you my eternal teacher of all things amazing. Also, you're the real captain of this team I am still kachcha nimbu."

On the professional front, Bhumi will next be seen in "Durgavati" and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare".

--IANS

dc/vnc

