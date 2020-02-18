  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Bhumi Pednekar poses topless for her latest photoshoot

Bhumi Pednekar poses topless for her latest photoshoot

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 12:45:54 IST

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar, made heads turn at the calendar launch with her glamourous and refreshing look. She looked every bit the diva she is in a shimmery light-colored outfit. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

After that, she has posted a photo on her Instagram. In this photo, She is seen posing on the bathtub without clothes.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is busy with her upcoming movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. In the movie, she will be working with Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to release on 21 February.

Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal are going to do a movie together for the first time.

Check out the Bhumi Pednekar's photos below:

Dabboo Ratnani calender 2020.

 

Bhumi Pednekar picked a violent trendy outfit for the launch

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleNaagin 4: These romantic pictures of Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria will make you fall in love

Naagin 4: These romantic pictures of Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria will make you fall in love

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna flaunts her 'Mahashivratri' outfit

Surbhi Chandna flaunts her 'Mahashivratri' outfit

Fashion & LifestyleFilmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards

Filmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards

Fashion & LifestyleKendall Jenner flaunts her toned body in bearly there lingerie

Kendall Jenner flaunts her toned body in bearly there lingerie

Fashion & LifestyleKareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and other celebrities at Lakme Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and other celebrities at Lakme Fashion Week

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Fashion & LifestyleCardi B dazzles in skin hugging outfit at the NBA All-Star Game

Cardi B dazzles in skin hugging outfit at the NBA All-Star Game

NewsWhy Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Valentine's Day (Shameful) by Kehlani

Song Lyrics of Valentine's Day (Shameful) by Kehlani