Bhumi Pednekar poses topless for her latest photoshoot

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar, made heads turn at the calendar launch with her glamourous and refreshing look. She looked every bit the diva she is in a shimmery light-colored outfit. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs.

After that, she has posted a photo on her Instagram. In this photo, She is seen posing on the bathtub without clothes.

On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar is busy with her upcoming movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. In the movie, she will be working with Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to release on 21 February.

Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal are going to do a movie together for the first time.

Check out the Bhumi Pednekar's photos below:

Dabboo Ratnani calender 2020.

Bhumi Pednekar picked a violent trendy outfit for the launch