Bhumi Pednekar set to perform at kids award show

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Dec 2019 18:34:06 IST

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar will make her debut at Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards.

A power-packed affair, the awards gala will be held on December 20 in Mumbai.

"The actress who has never failed to excite the audience, from choosing incredible scripts to being vocal about climate change with the striking climate warrior campaign, Bhumi Pednekar is now all set to make her debut at the KCA awards. Bhumi was also seen rehearsing for her power pact performance, post her shoot schedules," said a source.

The show will go live on January 5, 2020 on Nick channel.

On the work front, Bhumi is currently riding high on the success of her back-to-back hits "Bala" and "Pati, Patni Aur Woh".

Talking about her box office run, Bhumi said: "I have been fortunate to get the amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I'm thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artist, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films."

